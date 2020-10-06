NHL Rumors: Where Henrik Lundqvist Has ‘Strong Possibility’ Of Signing

Few players in today’s NHL are as synonymous with a team as Henrik Lundqvist is with the New York Rangers.

But we’re going to have to get used to a new look.

Of course, the Rangers last week bought out their longtime goalie, making him an unrestricted free agent. The 38-year-old made clear he wants to continue to play, and even in a robust market for netminders, it appears he’ll have interest.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, who shared an update on TSN’s “Insider Trading.”

“The Washington Capitals have absolutely surfaced as a strong possibility for Henrik Lundqvist,” LeBrun said Tuesday. “I think he wants to stay East, perhaps stay near New York. It’s a contending team. Now there will be other offers, others wondering if Vegas would be a fit with Robin Lehner once they move Marc-Andre Fleury, but all things being equal, I think Washington makes a ton of sense.”

The Capitals all but certainly are moving on from their longtime goalie, Braden Holtby, this offseason, as he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent. And while Washington has high hopes for Ilya Samsonov, he’ll need a backup — likely a reliable, veteran one.

So, it’s clear why the Caps might end up kicking the tires on signing Lundqvist.

