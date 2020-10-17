Nick Saban Tests Negative For COVID-19; Status For Saturday Still Unclear

Nick Saban has tested negative for COVID-19, according to a statement from Alabama football’s head athletic trainer, Jeff Allen.

Saban initially tested positive for the virus Wednesday. The test was repeated Thursday by the SEC-appointed lab and returned negative.

Saban remains in isolation and receive tests until further notice. He remains asymptomatic, as well.

“Should he have three negative PCR tests through the SEC appointed lab, each 24 hours apart, the initial positive test would be considered a false positive pursuant to SEC protocols and he would be allowed to return.”

Friday Nick Saban update includes that he tested negative Thursday.



While this certainly is good news, there’s where things get tricky.

No. 2 Alabama will play No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. The game, however, isn’t scheduled to kick off until 7 p.m. ET, and Saturday is the earliest Saban would be allowed to return (should a third negative test return in time, that is).

Will Saban make it back in time for Alabama-Georgia? We’ll know soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports Images