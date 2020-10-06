Nick Wright’s Tweets During Patriots-Chiefs Game Were Predictably Dumb

Monday night’s game in Kansas City pitted Nick Wright’s favorite team, the Chiefs, against his least favorite team, the New England Patriots.
And, as the Chiefs grinded out a largely unimpressive victory over a sloppy, undermanned Patriots team, the FS1 talking head did what he does best: tweet stupid stuff.
Here’s an apparent suggestion that Brian Hoyer’s massive screw-up at the end of the first half was Bill Belichick’s fault, or something:
Here’s some tried-and-true straw-manning from the “First Things First” co-host:
And here’s a complete inability to recognize sarcasm:
Solid takes, Nick!