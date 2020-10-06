Nick Wright’s Tweets During Patriots-Chiefs Game Were Predictably Dumb

Monday night’s game in Kansas City pitted Nick Wright’s favorite team, the Chiefs, against his least favorite team, the New England Patriots.

And, as the Chiefs grinded out a largely unimpressive victory over a sloppy, undermanned Patriots team, the FS1 talking head did what he does best: tweet stupid stuff.

Here’s an apparent suggestion that Brian Hoyer’s massive screw-up at the end of the first half was Bill Belichick’s fault, or something:

If Andy Reid just managed the clock the way Bill Belichick did they’d take his Super Bowl ring back. — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 6, 2020

Obviously that was just awful by Hoyer, but that entire drive was called to ensure a FG/no Chiefs extra possession, and they had it accomplished. Just spike it after being stopped in bounds on 2nd down & you get your FG. — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 6, 2020

Here’s some tried-and-true straw-manning from the “First Things First” co-host:

Folks SWORE the Patriots weren’t going to sign Cam cuz they “loved Stidham”.



Then the same folks said Stidham might win an open competition with Cam…



Stidham can’t even start over Hoyer, who is submitting one of the worst non-Peterman starts we’ve seen in years. — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 6, 2020

And here’s a complete inability to recognize sarcasm:

He has more drops than anyone in football the past 3 years. It’s super, super comprehensible. https://t.co/aVo17rXsUO — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 6, 2020

Solid takes, Nick!

