Noted Rays Fan Tom Brady Ripped For Supporting Tampa Bay In World Series

Lifelong Tampa Bay Rays fan Tom Brady is hoping his beloved ballclub wins the World Series.

Wait … isn’t Brady a Boston Red Sox fan?

In a somewhat surprising (and bizarre) move, FOX had Brady narrate the opening video to the 2020 World Series between the Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted the video on his personal Twitter account, all the while making clear that he’s pulling for the Rays.

His Rays fandom wasn’t exactly well-received by fans — particularly those from New England.

Of course, it really doesn’t matter which baseball team Brady likes or dislikes. But certainly he had to have known people were going to be quick to point out how mere months ago he was regarded as a fan of the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images