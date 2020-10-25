Odell Beckham Jr. Injury: Latest Update On Browns Receiver Doesn’t Sound Good

The receiver suffered what's thought to be a "major knee injury"

Odell Beckham Jr. exited Sunday’s game in the first quarter with a knee injury, and it seems the Cleveland Browns already are fearing the worst.

Beckham Jr. is reported to have suffered a “major knee injury,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He was ruled out of the game before halftime.

The star receiver will have an MRI on Monday, but “early indications aren’t good,” per Rapoport.

Beckham sustained the injury while attempting some damage control after a pass intended for him from quarterback Baker Mayfield was intercepted.

The Browns pulled out a Week 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals despite Beckham’s absence.

