Of Course Arthur Blank Was On Sidelines For Falcons’ Meltdown Vs. Lions

We know he’s the owner and all, but Arthur Blank needs to be banned from the sidelines.

You’ll remember bad things tend to happen when the Atlanta Falcons owner leaves his box to watch the end of a game from the sidelines. The most infamous instance, of course, was in the Falcons’ Super Bowl LI loss to the New England Patriots in which they blew a 28-3 lead.

So it should come as no surprise that as the Falcons urinated down their leg Sunday afternoon, Blank was spectating from field level.

With just over a minute to go and the Falcons trailing by two in the red zone, Todd Gurley accidentally ran for a touchdown. Instead of allowing Atlanta to kill time and potentially kick a game-winning field goal, the score from Gurley gave the Lions the ball back. Matt Stafford got Detroit down the field and an eventual T.J. Hockenson touchdown and Matt Prater extra point won the Lions the game.

Need a statue of Arthur Blank with this pose in Canton. pic.twitter.com/wtsxsEwXCt — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) October 25, 2020

Ah, some normalcy in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images