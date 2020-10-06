Oilers Star Connor McDavid Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has ‘Mild Symptoms’

The NHL had no positive COVID-19 tests during the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Toronto and Edmonton bubble cities.

But one NHL star has contracted the novel virus now that everyone has gone home.

The Edmonton Oilers announced Connor McDavid tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The captain is “feeling well” and experiencing “mild symptoms.”

Read the Oilers’ full statement below:

It’s unclear when the 2020-21 season starts, but we’re sure McDavid and the Oilers will make sure he’s nothing less than 100 percent when that time comes.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images