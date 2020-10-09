Oliver Ekman-Larsson Trade Rumors: Defenseman Staying With Coyotes, Agent Says

When one window opens, another is closing.

Such is the case for the Arizona Coyotes.

The ‘Yotes have been shopping defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson for weeks now. The captain has trade protection, meaning he has a say in if he goes anywhere. He set a deadline for noon ET Friday (the opening of free agency) for the Coyotes to move him, and that deadline now has passed.

So, it sounds like he’s staying put.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson's agent Kevin Epp tells me that OEL is staying with the Coyotes: "Time's up." — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) October 9, 2020

The Vancouver Canucks reportedly made a late push for OEL.

Benning, as we reported, went back at Arizona today, but the latest offer did not move the process along. Canucks are done trying as is Boston, hence OEL is now off the market…unless he decides to revisit options down the road. https://t.co/6JjUYta13J — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 9, 2020

The other team Ekman-Larsson would’ve accepted a trade to was the Boston Bruins, but it appears their interest waned due to the asking price.

