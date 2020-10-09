Oliver Ekman-Larsson Trade Rumors: Latest Update On Coyotes Captain

With about two hours to go until the start of NHL free agency, things appears quiet on the Oliver Ekman-Larsson front.

The Arizona Coyotes are shopping the defenseman in hopes of getting his monster contract off the books. Ekman-Larsson has trade protection, meaning he has a say in where he goes.

He set a noon deadline Friday for the Coyotes to trade him to either the Boston Bruins or Vancouver Canucks, and as of Thursday night, not much was happening.

RE: OEL: Last night I was told there was nothing new happening.

Obviously, things can change in a heartbeat because deadlines tend to spur action.

OEL’s agent, Kevin Epp, told me that today’s deadline is firm. https://t.co/GLSTplEo4O — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) October 9, 2020

Of course, the Coyotes don’t have a ton of leverage in a trade, so their reportedly ambitious asking price obviously is a hurdle to getting a trade done.

