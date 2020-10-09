Oliver Ekman-Larsson Trade Rumors: Latest Update On Coyotes Captain

Things are quiet ... for now

With about two hours to go until the start of NHL free agency, things appears quiet on the Oliver Ekman-Larsson front.

The Arizona Coyotes are shopping the defenseman in hopes of getting his monster contract off the books. Ekman-Larsson has trade protection, meaning he has a say in where he goes.

He set a noon deadline Friday for the Coyotes to trade him to either the Boston Bruins or Vancouver Canucks, and as of Thursday night, not much was happening.

Of course, the Coyotes don’t have a ton of leverage in a trade, so their reportedly ambitious asking price obviously is a hurdle to getting a trade done.

More NHL:

NHL Free Agency 2020: Predicting Where Nine Notable UFAs Will Sign

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Related