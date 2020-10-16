Padres Could Decline Mitch Moreland’s $3M Club Option For 2021 MLB Season

Mitch Moreland may be looking at free agency once again this winter.

The San Diego Padres first baseman has a $3 million club option for the 2021 season, but it’s unclear if the team will pick it up, general manager A.J. Preller said, per a report from the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee.

“The DH question is definitely a question all the teams are asking about. It does affect your team planning,” Preller said, per Acee. “When we acquired (Moreland), one of the things for us with (almost) everybody we acquired … there was some carry forward value. We felt that option was something we’d consider.

“It would help a little bit having a sense of if there is a DH or not. We’ll try to get a sense of budget and try to get a sense of where he fits in. He was extremely hot when he came over. Early on he cooled down. But he had some big hits for us. We’ll take a look at everything and make that call after the World Series.”

The Boston Red Sox traded Moreland to San Diego at the Aug. 30 trade deadline. The infielder hit .203 in 20 games with the Padres.