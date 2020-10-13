Padres’ Tommy Pham In ‘Good Condition’ After Being Stabbed, Surgery

Tommy Pham is expected to make a full recovery after quite the scare.

The Padres outfielder on Sunday night was stabbed in the lower back during an altercation in San Diego, but Pham and the team on Monday revealed he underwent successful surgery after the incident.

An argument allegedly was taking place between people Pham didn’t know near his car as he was leaving an establishment, per the San Diego Union Tribune. Asking them to move away from his car apparently got the athlete involved in a dicey situation.

“I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night,” Pham said in a team statement. “I truly appreciate the hard work of the (San Diego Police Department) as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”

The Padres, obviously, are aware of the incident.