Panthers Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch Week 8 NFL ‘TNF’ Game Online

Week 8 of the NFL season begins with a “Thursday Night Football” game featuring the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta is coming off a last-minute loss to the Detroit Lions, while Carolina hopes to halt a two-game losing skid.

The Panthers won’t be getting a needed offensive boost with the in Christian McCaffrey, who’s been sidelined after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 and is unlikely to be activated this week.

Which team will snap its losing streak? Tune in to find out.

Here’s how to watch Panthers versus Falcons:

When: Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images