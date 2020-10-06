Patrick Chung, Twitter React To Officiating Miscue During Patriots-Chiefs

The New England Patriots were on the wrong end of a brutal officiating mistake during the second quarter of their game Monday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the play, edge rusher Chase Winovich wrapped up Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on third down. New England’s Shiquile Calhoun ended up with the ball in his hands on what should have been ruled an interception, or a fumble at the very least.

The officials, however, not only ruled the play dead, canceling Calhoun’s interception return, but actually ruled that Winovich had sacked Mahomes, leading to the whistle. Head coach Bill Belichick, who was irate as soon as he heard the whistle, likely didn’t know it was ruled a sack, and instead believed the refs would give the Patriots the ball at the spot of the turnover.

That was not the case, and the Chiefs snapped the ball and punted to New England before the Patriots were able to challenge the play.

Here’s the play:

This should be a fumble or even a #Patriots INT. There should've been no whistle.



Instead, it's ruled…. a sack. pic.twitter.com/U3HM0SYa0x — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2020

Patriots safety Patrick Chung, who opted out of the season, reacted to the egregious error.

Wtf was that. That’s a fumble!!!! God dammit — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) October 6, 2020

And the rest of Twitter was not far behind:

Awful call by refs, game-changing. @NFL — Kevin McNamara (@KevinMcNamara33) October 6, 2020

That was the legitimately the worst call I've seen in recent memory. Wow. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) October 6, 2020

Seriously, there's no way any whistle should have come close to blowing on that play. That's a fumble — Paul Perillo (@pfwpaul) October 6, 2020

Ball never even hit the ground. That should've been an INT. Wow. https://t.co/ttIoPAiCHR — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 6, 2020

The officials ruled it a 7 yard sack for Winovich and apparently ruled that Mahomes was down. Sure looked like a fumble and clear recovery for the Patriots. This one needs to be grilled — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 6, 2020

Horrible by corrente. Not even f ing close. — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) October 6, 2020

Wow that was rough rough rough — Jim Pignatiello (@JPignatiello) October 6, 2020

That ball never hit the ground. Ruled a sack. Not an incompletion. Clock kept running. In the grasp? Wow. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 6, 2020

WAIT WHAT???

That was a turnover.

What the heck are the refs doing there????

The #Patriots defense getting absolutely robbed. — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) October 6, 2020

The officials have a knack for making terrible calls during a Patriots-Chiefs game, and you don’t have to look back any further than 2019 at Gillette Stadium.

