Daniel Jones probably wishes he could go back in time and not trip over himself.

The Giants quarterback took a tumble after running 80 yards and looked poised to enter the end zone during New York’s “Thursday Night Football” game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But he’s got the Super Bowl LIV MVP on his side.

Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter shortly after the play.

I mean i can’t even say anything cause i would never be able to run that far either πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 23, 2020

Maybe the two should race to see who makes it the farthest before falling.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images