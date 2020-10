Patrick Mahomes appears to like the Chiefs’ reported signing of Le’Veon Bell.

The Kansas City quarterback already has a slew of weapons, and adding Bell certainly bolsters the already-dangerous offense.

Bell all but confirmed the deal, and Mahomes did the same with two separate tweets.

First, a simple reaction after the news surfaced.

Then came a welcome message or Mahomes’ new teammates.

Welcome my brother! Let’s get it! https://t.co/AgUEcuxy05 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 15, 2020

The Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

