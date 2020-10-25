Patriots-49ers Inactive List Reaction: Dalton Keene Up, Devin Asiasi Out

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots third-round pick Dalton Keene will dress for the first time this season and is set to make his NFL debut Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Patriots tight end has been inactive for New England’s first five games this season. Fellow tight end and third-round pick Devin Asiasi has yet to be targeted and is a healthy scratch Sunday.

Here’s the Patriots’ Week 7 inactive list:

QB Brian Hoyer

RB J.J. Taylor

TE Devin Asiasi

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

CB Myles Bryant

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

Some notes:

— Jarrett Stidham will continue to serve as Cam Newton’s backup quarterback. Hoyer was the second-stringer for the first three weeks of the season.

— Damien Harris, James White and Rex Burkhead will dress at running back. Taylor looked solid in limited action earlier this season, but he’s in a crowded running back room.

— Asiasi is inactive for the first time this season.

— Nick Thurman (elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement), Byron Cowart, Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler will dress at defensive tackle with Davis out.

— New England elevated defensive end Tashawn Bower from the practice squad. He’s set to make his Patriots debut.

— Bryant has yet to make his NFL debut. Dugger, the Patriots’ top 2020 draft pick, will miss his first game with an ankle injury. New England will dress cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones and Justin Bethel and safeties Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Terrence Brooks and Joejuan Williams at safety.

— Center David Andrews is active after missing three games with a broken hand. Right guard Shaq Mason (calf) also is back on the active list after missing two games.

Here’s a projected Patriots starting offensive line with right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve:

LT Isaiah Wynn

LG Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason

RT Michael Onwenu

