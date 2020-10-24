Patriots Activate David Andrews, Elevate Reserves In Series Of Roster Moves

The New England Patriots activated starting center David Andrews off of injured reserve Saturday.

The Patriots also elevated defensive end Tashawn Bower (standard) and defensive tackle Nick Thurman (COVID-19 replacement) off of the practice squad. Bower and Thurman will revert back to the practice squad automatically on Monday.

Andrews was placed on injured reserve with a hand injury prior to Week 3. He was required to miss three games before being activated.

Andrews, linebacker Josh Uche and defensive tackle Beau Allen all returned to practice this week and were designated for return off of injured reserve. Uche and Allen were not activated this week, however.

Bower, who could make his Patriots debut, serves as insurance in case Derek Rivers, who’s questionable with a back injury, can’t play Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Thurman, who has been active for the Patriots’ last three games, will serve as a rotational defensive tackle alongside Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler and Byron Cowart with Carl Davis out with a concussion and Allen still on IR.

The Patriots will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images