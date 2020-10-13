Patriots Alter Practice Schedule, Still Plan To Open Facility Wednesday

Patriots players will report for workouts Wednesday

The New England Patriots have canceled Wednesday’s scheduled practice but still plan to re-open the facility to players for workouts.

The Patriots’ first practice of the week is scheduled for Thursday. The team is set to practice again Friday and hold a walkthrough Saturday before Sunday’s game with the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots’ facility was closed last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with three players on the COVID/reserve list. The Patriots practiced Saturday, but a fourth player was placed on COVID/reserve Sunday, causing New England’s Week 5 matchup with Denver to be moved to Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m.

The Patriots’ bye week was moved up from Week 6 to Week 5.

