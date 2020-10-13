Patriots Alter Practice Schedule, Still Plan To Open Facility Wednesday

The New England Patriots have canceled Wednesday’s scheduled practice but still plan to re-open the facility to players for workouts.

The Patriots’ first practice of the week is scheduled for Thursday. The team is set to practice again Friday and hold a walkthrough Saturday before Sunday’s game with the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots’ facility was closed last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with three players on the COVID/reserve list. The Patriots practiced Saturday, but a fourth player was placed on COVID/reserve Sunday, causing New England’s Week 5 matchup with Denver to be moved to Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m.

The Patriots’ bye week was moved up from Week 6 to Week 5.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images