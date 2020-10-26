Patriots’ Brandon Copeland Confirms Injury With Uplifting Twitter Post

Brandon Copeland has unfortunately had his first campaign with the New England Patriots come to an end early.

The Patriots linebacker all but confirmed an earlier report that he will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn pectoral injury. Copeland did so with a Twitter post Monday evening.

The 29-year-old Copeland, who started four of the Patriots first six games this season, shared an uplifting message and thanked those who had sent him well wishes.

Judging by the prayers, messages and love I have received y’all already know I’ll be back better than ever to continue writing the 🏈 chapter of my story⁣

Thank you to everyone who has reached out and prayed for me 🙏🏽🙏🏽 ⁣ pic.twitter.com/LNIunwILyQ — Brandon Copeland (@bcope51) October 26, 2020

In addition to responsibilities in 16.2% of defensive snaps, Copeland was a fixture in the kicking game for the Patriots. He ranked third in special teams snaps behind only aces Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel.

Copeland signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in March and will be a free agent entering the 2021 season.

