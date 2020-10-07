Patriots’ Cam Newton Posts Simple Request Amid COVID-19 Diagnosis

Cam Newton is trying to do his part in slowing the spread.

The New England Patriots quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, which kept him out of his team’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

And on Wednesday, Newton, who reportedly is asymptomatic, posted a simple message.

WEAR YOUR MASK • KEEP YOUR DISTANCE pic.twitter.com/0IBolQt3rx — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) October 7, 2020

Of course, that tweet comes shortly after news broke that Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore also had tested positive for COVID-19.

While it seems like a longshot Newton, and certainly Gilmore, will be able to play this week, for now it appears the plan is for New England to still hold its Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images