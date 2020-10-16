Patriots Cancel Practice After Reported Positive COVID-19 Test

UPDATE (1:20 p.m. ET): The NFL Week 6 Denver Broncos versus New England Patriots game still is expected to take place at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
ORIGINAL STORY (12:48 p.m.): The New England Patriots canceled practice Friday after at least one additional player reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Field Yates, the Patriots received one positive test Friday afternoon and were awaiting confirmation on a potential second positive.
Reports from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Giardi confirmed it was a Patriots player who tested positive, not a coach or staffer.
Ryan Spagnoli of Pats Pulpit was the first to report news of New England’s positive tests.
The Patriots have largely kept players away from Gillette Stadium as they prepare for Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos. They’ve practiced just twice (Thursday and last Saturday) since cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus last Tuesday, and all meetings have been held virtually.
The Broncos game initially was scheduled for last Sunday. It’s unclear whether it will be moved again in the wake of Friday’s developments.
New England has placed a total of four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list within the last two weeks. Three of those players (quarterback Cam Newton, Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray) have since been cleared and returned to practice.
D-tackle Byron Cowart, who tested positive after Saturday’s practice, remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Friday morning.
The Patriots canceled Friday’s practice shortly after assistant coaches concluded their media availability period. Post-practice video conferences with players also were canceled.