Patriots Cancel Practice After Reported Positive COVID-19 Test

UPDATE (1:20 p.m. ET): The NFL Week 6 Denver Broncos versus New England Patriots game still is expected to take place at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

No change to the status of the #Patriots–#Broncos game as of now, I'm told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY (12:48 p.m.): The New England Patriots canceled practice Friday after at least one additional player reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Field Yates, the Patriots received one positive test Friday afternoon and were awaiting confirmation on a potential second positive.

Reporting with @FieldYates: The Patriots will be canceling their Friday practice after a positive COVID-19 test, per a source. There is also a second test they are awaiting to confirm is a positive. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 16, 2020

Reports from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Giardi confirmed it was a Patriots player who tested positive, not a coach or staffer.

It's another #Patriots player who tested positive for COVID-19, per source. A second positive test is still going through the process to confirm. The team has been doing meetings virtually today. Practice and media availability canceled. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2020

Ryan Spagnoli of Pats Pulpit was the first to report news of New England’s positive tests.

Don’t shoot the messenger, but hearing more positive COVID-19 cases coming for the #Patriots. — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) October 16, 2020

The Patriots have largely kept players away from Gillette Stadium as they prepare for Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos. They’ve practiced just twice (Thursday and last Saturday) since cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus last Tuesday, and all meetings have been held virtually.

The Patriots have practiced just twice since Stephon Gilmore tested positive last Tuesday. Here's how their last 10 days have looked: pic.twitter.com/mac1DHulWn — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 16, 2020

The Broncos game initially was scheduled for last Sunday. It’s unclear whether it will be moved again in the wake of Friday’s developments.

New England has placed a total of four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list within the last two weeks. Three of those players (quarterback Cam Newton, Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray) have since been cleared and returned to practice.

D-tackle Byron Cowart, who tested positive after Saturday’s practice, remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Friday morning.

The Patriots canceled Friday’s practice shortly after assistant coaches concluded their media availability period. Post-practice video conferences with players also were canceled.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images