Patriots Captain ‘Definitely’ Sees Head-Coaching Potential In Steve, Brian Belichick

Devin McCourty believes two more Belichicks could one day join the head-coaching ranks.

Bill Belichick’s two sons, Steve and Brian, currently are New England Patriots assistants, coaching outside linebackers and safeties, respectively. McCourty, who has played directly under both brothers, said they “definitely” have head-coaching potential.

“I think obviously, both of those guys have around football, not only in their last couple of years coaching but all through their lives,” the veteran safety and co-captain said Wednesday in a video conference. “Being on the sideline for some of the biggest games of the year. And both of them are a little different. I think Steve is a little more laid back than Brian. But both of them pay so much close attention to details and try to make sure you know all the little nuances to playing the scheme and understanding the whole scheme, not just your position and your role — knowing what everyone does.

“And I think obviously, that comes directly from being around their father their whole coaching life and probably from when they were kids growing up. I’m sure he was very detailed in what they needed to do, so I definitely see that in their future. Who does it first? I don’t know. I don’t know any of that. I would say they’re both hard workers and they try to turn over every stone in the Belichick way.”

Steve Belichick, the older of the two, likely would make that leap first. He’s in his ninth season as a Patriots assistant and fifth as a position coach, previously coaching safeties and, later, all defensive backs before moving to outside linebackers this season. He also has shared defensive coordinator duties with his father and inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo since Brian Flores left for Miami after the 2018 campaign.

Brian Belichick is in his first season as a position coach after three as a coaching assistant and one as a scouting assistant.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images