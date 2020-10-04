Patriots’ Damien Harris Shows Support For Cam Newton With Instagram Comment

Cam Newton had a chance to deliver a statement performance in Week 4.

Unfortunately for the star quarterback, he won’t be able to battle arguably the NFL’s best.

Newton will be sidelined for Patriot-Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Newton’s positive test, as well as the one drawn by Kansas City backup quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, forced the highly anticipated matchup to be moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday night.

In his first public statement since the positive test, Newton on Sunday took to Instagram for a moment of reflection. The post drew a response from Patriots running back Damien Harris, who’s eligible to make his 2020 debut against the Chiefs.

“shake back 1‼️” Harris wrote in the comment section.

Brian Hoyer is expected to be under center for the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium. The veteran quarterback has started one game dating back to the 2018 season.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images