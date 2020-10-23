Patriots Injuries: Five Players Questionable; New Defensive Tackle Out

New England Patriots running back James White was removed from Friday’s injury report.

That’s a good sign for the third-down back’s Week 7 status. White practiced Friday but was absent Wednesday and Thursday for non-injury related reasons.

Here are the Patriots’ Week 7 game status:

OUT

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

RG Shaq Mason (calf)

OLB Derek Rivers (back)

Butler, Dugger, Edelman, Mason and Rivers were all limited in practice Friday. Davis, who was signed last week off of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad, did not participate.

The Patriots play the San Franciso 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Here is the 49ers’ injury report:

OUT

LB Kwon Alexander (ankle)

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle)

S Jaquiski Tartt (groin)

DB Jimmie Ward (quad)

QUESTIONABLE

T Trent Williams (ankle)

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (calf)





Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images