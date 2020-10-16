Patriots Injuries: Julian Edelman, Two O-Line Starters Questionable Vs. Broncos

The New England Patriots listed four players as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos.
Wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf), guard Shaq Mason (calf) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (calf) are questionable after being limited Thursday in the Patriots’ lone practice of the week.
Mason was inactive for the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Edelman, Wynn and Butler all have played in every game this season, though Edelman has seen his workload decrease.
The Patriots removed defensive end Deatrich Wise from the injury report Friday, indicating he’s been cleared to play Sunday. Wise sat out Thursday’s practice for non-injury-related reasons.
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore both are expected to play against Denver after being clearing COVID protocol earlier this week.
The Broncos ruled out wide receiver K.J. Hamler and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and listed four players as questionable: quarterback Drew Lock, running back Melvin Gordon, tight end Noah Fant and defensive tackle Mike Purcell.
Lock, Gordon and Fant all are offensive starters. Lock is likely to play, according to head coach Vic Fangio, after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.
Gordon, Denver’s leading rusher, was charged with driving under the influence Tuesday night and did not practice Friday.
The Patriots canceled practice Friday and reportedly placed backup center/guard James Ferentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but the league planned to play Sunday’s game as scheduled as of Friday afternoon.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.