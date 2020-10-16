Patriots Injuries: Julian Edelman, Two O-Line Starters Questionable Vs. Broncos

The New England Patriots listed four players as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf), guard Shaq Mason (calf) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (calf) are questionable after being limited Thursday in the Patriots’ lone practice of the week.

Mason was inactive for the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Edelman, Wynn and Butler all have played in every game this season, though Edelman has seen his workload decrease.

The Patriots removed defensive end Deatrich Wise from the injury report Friday, indicating he’s been cleared to play Sunday. Wise sat out Thursday’s practice for non-injury-related reasons.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore both are expected to play against Denver after being clearing COVID protocol earlier this week.