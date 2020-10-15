Patriots Injury Report: Cam Newton Full Go; Key Defender Absent

Cam Newton practiced without limitations Thursday after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday night.
Newton was not listed on Thursday’s New England Patriots injury report, indicating he was a full participant in practice. The quarterback is expected to return to game action this Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium.
Defensive end Deatrich Wise was the lone player absent from Patriots practice. His absence was listed as “not injury related.” Wise, New England’s second-best pass rusher behind Chase Winovich this season, also would not have practiced Wednesday, according to the team.
Wise’s status for Sunday is unclear.
Four players were limited in practice: wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf), guard Shaq Mason (calf) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder).
Offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and James Ferentz were removed from the injury report. Both were listed as “DNP — not injury related” on Wednesday’s hypothetical practice report.
Out in Denver, the Broncos had running back Melvin Gordon back at practice. Gordon was held out of Wednesday’s session after he was charged with DUI late Tuesday night. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be suspended for Sunday’s game.
Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) was a full participant for the second straight day.
Here are the full injury reports for both teams:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Deatrich Wise Jr. (not injury related)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Adam Butler (shoulder)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
OT Isaiah Wynn (calf)
DENVER BRONCOS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep)
WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
OT Garrett Bolles (not injury related)
TE Noah Fant (ankle)
NT Mike Purcell (knee)
FULL AVAILABILITY
CB Bryce Callahan (wrist)
RB Melvin Gordon (not injury related)
CB Davontae Harris (hamstring)
ILB Joseph Jones (knee)
RB Phillip Lindsay (foot)
QB Drew Lock (right shoulder)
S Trey Marshall (wrist)