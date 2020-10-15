Patriots Injury Report: Cam Newton Full Go; Key Defender Absent

Cam Newton practiced without limitations Thursday after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday night.

Newton was not listed on Thursday’s New England Patriots injury report, indicating he was a full participant in practice. The quarterback is expected to return to game action this Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise was the lone player absent from Patriots practice. His absence was listed as “not injury related.” Wise, New England’s second-best pass rusher behind Chase Winovich this season, also would not have practiced Wednesday, according to the team.

Wise’s status for Sunday is unclear.

Four players were limited in practice: wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf), guard Shaq Mason (calf) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder).