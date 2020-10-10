Patriots Injury Report: Devin McCourty Questionable For Monday’s Game

Devin McCourty made a surprise appearance on the New England Patriots’ latest injury report.

The safety did not take part in Saturday’s practice for non-injury-related reasons, amd is listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Saturday’s practice was the team’s first since Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. It’s unclear why McCourty didn’t participate.

Here’s a look at the Pats’ full report:

DNP

S Devin McCourty (not injury related)

LIMITED

G Shaq Mason (calf)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

OT Isaiah Wynn (calf)

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images