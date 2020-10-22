Patriots Injury Report: Five Players Limited Ahead Of 49ers Matchup

The New England Patriots added one player to their injury report Thursday ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium.

Outside linebacker Derek Rivers was added to the report after being limited in practice with a back injury. Rivers was on the reserve/COVID-19 list this past weekend and did not play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Four other players were limited Thursday: wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), guard Shaq Mason (calf), defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder) and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle). All four also were limited Wednesday.

Running back James White missed practice for the second consecutive day. Both absences were not injury-related, according to the team.

