Patriots Injury Report: James White’s Absence Unrelated; Key Defender Limited

The New England Patriots benefitted from some reinforcements when they took the field for practice Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots returned three players from injured reserve — David Andrews, Josh Uche and Beau Allen — while three more — Shaq Mason, Derek Rivers and Byron Cowart — returned from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Andrews and Uche had missed the last three games while Allen was spotted for the first time this season. The Patriots now have 21 days to add Andrews, Uche and Allen to their 53-man roster, while all are eligible to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

New England did, however, place right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the next three weeks. Running back James White was not in attendance Wednesday, but his absence is not injury related.

Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), receiver Julian Edelman (knee) and guard Shaq Mason (calf) were limited.