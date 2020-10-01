Patriots Injury Report: Safety Misses Second Straight Practice; Shaq Mason Among Five Limited

New England Patriots special teamer Cody Davis missed his second consecutive practice Thursday, putting his status for Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in doubt.

Davis, who’s taken over Nate Ebner’s role as New England’s punt protector, injured his ribs while covering an onside kick during the Patriots’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The veteran safety has played 80.3% of the Patriots’ special teams snaps this season, tied with linebacker Brandon Copeland for the most on the team.

Five players were limited in Thursday’s practice: guard Shaq Mason, wide receiver Julian Edelman, running back Sony Michel, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and defensive tackle Adam Butler.

Mason (calf) was the lone new addition to the injury report. Edelman, Michel, Wynn and Butler all were limited Wednesday, as well.