Patriots Injury Report: Stephon Gilmore (Knee) Among Nine Limited In Practice

Add Stephon Gilmore to the New England Patriots’ growing injury report.

The Patriots’ star cornerback was limited in practice Thursday with a knee injury.

It’s the first time Gilmore had been listed on the injury report this season. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun (knee) was another new addition to Thursday’s report. He also was limited, as were seven other Patriots players:

OLB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

OL Justin Herron (ankle)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

OLB John Simon (shoulder)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

Wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (concussion) and defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion) did not practice Thursday.

Harry and Davis also sat out Wednesday’s practice. Edelman is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills and potentially more after undergoing a procedure on his injured knee.

Harry and Edelman ranked second and third, respectively, among Patriots receivers in snaps played this season. If both are unavailable Sunday, the Patriots will enter with a receiving corps of Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski, with Isaiah Zuber, Kristian Wilkerson and/or Mason Kinsey potentially joining from the practice squad.

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots