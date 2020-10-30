Patriots Injury Report: Two Wideouts Out Vs. Bills; Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson Both Questionable

The New England Patriots listed a total of 14 players on their final injury report of Week 8.

The Patriots ruled wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (concussion) as well as defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion) out for Sunday’s road game against the Buffalo Bills.

Eleven players are listed as questionable:

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

OL Justin Herron (ankle)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

TE Dalton Keene (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (shoulder)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, did not participate in Friday’s practice after suffering a knee injury Thursday. The other 10 were limited.

Jackson and Keene were added to the injury report Friday. The former has not missed a game due to injury in his NFL career and is Pro Football Focus’s third-highest-graded cornerback this season. The latter made his NFL debut last week after sitting out two games with a neck injury and three more as a healthy scratch.

Harris, New England’s lead back since Sony Michel landed on injured reserve in Week 4, downplayed his ankle injury Friday, saying he’s “fine.”

The Bills ruled out guard Cody Ford and cornerback Josh Norman and listed seven players as questionable:

DT Vernon Butler (groin)

DE Jerry Hughes (foot)

S Micah Hyde (concussion)

DT Quinton Jefferson (knee)

CB Cam Lewis (wrist)

LB Matt Milano (pectoral)

G Brian Winters (knee)

Butler and Hyde did not practice Friday. Lewis and Milano were limited.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

