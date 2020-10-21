Patriots’ Jermaine Eluemunor Hints At Date Of Return From Injured Reserve

Jermaine Eluemunor must miss at least three games for the New England Patriots after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

He plans to miss exactly three.

Eluemunor, who left Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury, indicated on Twitter that he intends to return in time for the Patriots’ Week 10 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium.

I won’t miss THAT Game…Bet on it — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) October 21, 2020

Eluemunor also liked the following quote tweet: