Patriots’ Lawrence Guy ‘Feeling Good’; Notes What Happened On Injury Vs. 49ers

While the New England Patriots were dealt an embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the team seems to have benefitted from some positive news on the injury front.

First, there was an update on offensive guard Joe Thuney. Thuney, who left the game in the third quarter, was diagnosed with a mild low ankle sprain shortly after the game’s conclusion.

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy fits much of the same bill after his own injury in the second quarter. While Guy didn’t leave the game due to injury like receiver N’Keal Harry, offensive tackle Justin Herron (ankle) or Thuney, he remained down on the field after a Deebo Samuel rush for three yards midway through the second quarter.

Guy spoke to reporters Monday and explained what happened.

“I’m feeling good,” Guy said. “Got a little banged up, got it taken care of and got back out there. It was one of those things when you’re caught up between bodies, you get somebody to fall on you, you got to get it walked off, get some treatment on the sideline and get back in the game. Nothing too serious.

“Just got caught up in the pile so I had to get looked at. Like I said, it happens in the game of football,” Guy added.

Guy finished the contest playing 62% of defensive snaps (41). He finished with one sack and two stops in run defense, according to NESN.com’s Doug Kyed.

The fourth-year Patriot should be in line to make his seventh start of the season as New England travels to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday for their Week 8 contest.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images