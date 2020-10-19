Patriots Lose First Game Under Bill Belichick Without Giving Up Touchdown

There’s a first time for everything, even if you’ve coached the Patriots as long as Bill Belichick has.

And we saw a new first on Sunday as New England fell 18-12 to the Denver Broncos in Week 6.

Despite holding the Broncos without a touchdown all game, the Patriots fell short of a comeback. It’s the first time of the Belichick era where the team failed to win while keeping their opponent out of the end zone, via Trevor Hass of Boston.com.

Previously, New England was 39-0 under the head coach when its defense holds the other team strictly to field goals. Now, it’s 39-1.

It’s a tough break for the Patriots, who clearly suffered from their lack of practice the last two weeks in light of their mini COVID-19 outbreak, that saw star players like quarterback Cam Newton and corner Stephon Gilmore return positive coronavirus tests.

Still, the loss counts, and Broncos quarterback Drew Lock became the youngest quarterback to defeat the Patriots at Gillette Stadium despite not scoring a touchdown.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images