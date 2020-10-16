Patriots Mailbag: Will Rookie Isaiah Zuber Maintain Role On Offense?

The New England Patriots are making good use of technology to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Rather than congregating indoors around Gillette Stadium, the Patriots are holding virtual team and positional meetings. The Patriots are still holding walk-throughs and practices as a team, and they’re working out in the weight room in rotation.

The Patriots aren’t taking any chances after four positive cases. And after seeing that in the spring that virtual meetings can be effective, there’s no reason to stray from them during the season.

Watch above and read below for this week’s mailbag:

@Pats62

-Do the Pats see anything in Zuber? Or will he be waived Like Williams after all call ups are used?

-Like the speed and quickness him and Taylor Provide.

The fact that Isaiah Zuber was active over Jakobi Meyers in Week 4 tells me they do like the undrafted receiver that I prefer to call “Zay Zuber.”

He’s actually back on the Patriots’ practice squad right now, however. The Patriots can temporarily elevate him to the active roster one more time, and it wouldn’t be shocking if that happened again Sunday.

The Patriots seem to like his speed and elusiveness, which is why he’s been used on end arounds and reverses rather than as a traditional receiver. He didn’t necessarily stand out in training camp, but the Patriots are using him in a unique role on offense. The fear is if it becomes too predictable.

@kevindotbox

Wouldn’t John Ross make the most sense to trade for over AJ green and what would the compensation be for Ross??

Speaking of speed.

It would absolutely make more sense for the Patriots to trade for John Ross, the fastest player in NFL Scouting Combine history, over his Cininnati Bengals teammate A.J. Green. I’ve let my feelings on Green be known. So, I won’t go over that again.

The issue with Ross is whether the Patriots feel he’s worth the salary. If the Patriots traded for the 2017 first-round pick prior to Week 7, then he’d count $1.8 million against the salary cap. That’s not bad, but it is more than Damiere Byrd is making in 17 weeks.

Ross actually had a pretty solid season last year for the Bengals, injuries excluded. He had 28 catches for 506 yards with three touchdowns in just eight games. I’m no math major, but extrapolate that over 16 games, and that’s a 1,000-yard season.

The Bengals have soured on Ross this season, and he’s only been active for two games. But Ross has speed to burn, and he was a tremendous deep threat at the University of Washington.

My friend Bill Barnwell of ESPN believes a 2021 sixth-round pick could get the deal done.

@gschofield22

Next season with a lot of our veteran players returning from opt-outs, what roles are the players who filled those spots (and were successful) going to be? #MailDoug

I’ll try to match up the players who have best filled the voids left by opt-outs:

LB Dont’a Hightower: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

The Patriots have a difficult decision to make next offseason with Hightower and his $12.4 million cap hit. That being said, the Patriots have struggled at linebacker but do like Bentley. So, it’s possible that Bentley could wind up starting again next season regardless of whether or not Hightower returns.

S Patrick Chung: S Adrian Phillips

Phillips definitely could coexist with Chung in the Patriots’ defense. Phillips hasn’t been the only safety filling the void left by Chung. He’s been sharing the field with Devin McCourty, Terrence Brooks, Kyle Dugger and Joejuan Williams.

RT Marcus Cannon: RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Rookies Mike Onwenu and Justin Herron also have helped fill in for Cannon. It wouldn’t be surprising if Onwenu or Eluemunor remain starters in 2021. The Patriots could choose to move on from Cannon if they like their options at right tackle.

FB Danny Vitale: FB Jakob Johnson

Johnson has played well filling in for Vitale and retired fullback James Develin as the Patriots have averaged 180 rushing yards per game. The Patriots are average 5.53 yards per rush with Johnson on the field and 5.34 yards per rush without him. And keep in mind that Johnson is on the field for short-yardage situations, which should bring down his average. Johnson could wind up being the Patriots’ next long-term fullback.

WR Marqise Lee: WR Damiere Byrd

Byrd is on a one-year deal. The Patriots could look to bring him back if he continues to play well.

TE Matt LaCosse: TE Ryan Izzo