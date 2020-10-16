Patriots Mailbag: Will Rookie Isaiah Zuber Maintain Role On Offense?

The New England Patriots are making good use of technology to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Rather than congregating indoors around Gillette Stadium, the Patriots are holding virtual team and positional meetings. The Patriots are still holding walk-throughs and practices as a team, and they’re working out in the weight room in rotation.
The Patriots aren’t taking any chances after four positive cases. And after seeing that in the spring that virtual meetings can be effective, there’s no reason to stray from them during the season.
Watch above and read below for this week’s mailbag:
@Pats62
-Do the Pats see anything in Zuber? Or will he be waived Like Williams after all call ups are used?
-Like the speed and quickness him and Taylor Provide.
The fact that Isaiah Zuber was active over Jakobi Meyers in Week 4 tells me they do like the undrafted receiver that I prefer to call “Zay Zuber.”
He’s actually back on the Patriots’ practice squad right now, however. The Patriots can temporarily elevate him to the active roster one more time, and it wouldn’t be shocking if that happened again Sunday.
The Patriots seem to like his speed and elusiveness, which is why he’s been used on end arounds and reverses rather than as a traditional receiver. He didn’t necessarily stand out in training camp, but the Patriots are using him in a unique role on offense. The fear is if it becomes too predictable.
@kevindotbox
Wouldn’t John Ross make the most sense to trade for over AJ green and what would the compensation be for Ross??
Speaking of speed.
It would absolutely make more sense for the Patriots to trade for John Ross, the fastest player in NFL Scouting Combine history, over his Cininnati Bengals teammate A.J. Green. I’ve let my feelings on Green be known. So, I won’t go over that again.
The issue with Ross is whether the Patriots feel he’s worth the salary. If the Patriots traded for the 2017 first-round pick prior to Week 7, then he’d count $1.8 million against the salary cap. That’s not bad, but it is more than Damiere Byrd is making in 17 weeks.
Ross actually had a pretty solid season last year for the Bengals, injuries excluded. He had 28 catches for 506 yards with three touchdowns in just eight games. I’m no math major, but extrapolate that over 16 games, and that’s a 1,000-yard season.
The Bengals have soured on Ross this season, and he’s only been active for two games. But Ross has speed to burn, and he was a tremendous deep threat at the University of Washington.
My friend Bill Barnwell of ESPN believes a 2021 sixth-round pick could get the deal done.
@gschofield22
Next season with a lot of our veteran players returning from opt-outs, what roles are the players who filled those spots (and were successful) going to be? #MailDoug
I’ll try to match up the players who have best filled the voids left by opt-outs:
LB Dont’a Hightower: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
The Patriots have a difficult decision to make next offseason with Hightower and his $12.4 million cap hit. That being said, the Patriots have struggled at linebacker but do like Bentley. So, it’s possible that Bentley could wind up starting again next season regardless of whether or not Hightower returns.
S Patrick Chung: S Adrian Phillips
Phillips definitely could coexist with Chung in the Patriots’ defense. Phillips hasn’t been the only safety filling the void left by Chung. He’s been sharing the field with Devin McCourty, Terrence Brooks, Kyle Dugger and Joejuan Williams.
RT Marcus Cannon: RT Jermaine Eluemunor
Rookies Mike Onwenu and Justin Herron also have helped fill in for Cannon. It wouldn’t be surprising if Onwenu or Eluemunor remain starters in 2021. The Patriots could choose to move on from Cannon if they like their options at right tackle.
FB Danny Vitale: FB Jakob Johnson
Johnson has played well filling in for Vitale and retired fullback James Develin as the Patriots have averaged 180 rushing yards per game. The Patriots are average 5.53 yards per rush with Johnson on the field and 5.34 yards per rush without him. And keep in mind that Johnson is on the field for short-yardage situations, which should bring down his average. Johnson could wind up being the Patriots’ next long-term fullback.
WR Marqise Lee: WR Damiere Byrd
Byrd is on a one-year deal. The Patriots could look to bring him back if he continues to play well.
TE Matt LaCosse: TE Ryan Izzo
The Patriots have to hope that one of their rookie tight ends, Devin Asiasi or Dalton Keene, leapfrog Izzo on the depth chart by the end of the season.
RB Brandon Bolden: RB J.J. Taylor
This is an inexact fill-in, since Bolden was more of a special-teams player. But Taylor might not be on the roster as a fourth running back if Bolden was still on the team. Taylor has some potential as a rookie. He has the size of a third-down back, but he has the skill set to be an early-down rusher.
@Proudred_devil
@DougKyed If we trade for any player which position is the priority according to you?#MailDoug
Wide receiver. The Patriots have potential reinforcements at tight end, linebacker and defensive tackle, which are some of the other needs on the roster.
They really could use a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver to add to the offense.
@cadigan_luke
There was a lot of Jennings hype in the preseason, and PFF had him graded as the best Pats defender against the Chiefs. Has he impressed you?
Despite all the injuries at OL, Froholdt and Cajuste seem to be buried on the depth chart. Any idea why?
It’s such a limited sample size on Anfernee Jennings. I thought it was a good sign that he brought pressure on both of his opportunities
If Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise can’t play Sunday (he was absent from practice Thursday), then I’d like to see Jennings get more opportunities as a pass rusher. He was solid rushing the passer and as a run defender at Alabama.
And the rookies, Herron and Onwenu, seemingly just passed Hjalte Froholdt and Yodny Cajuste on the depth chart. Not a great sign for Froholdt and Cajuste, but the Patriots made up for it by grabbing Herron and Owenu in the sixth round this year.
Let’s go rapid fire.
@theRealT_Train
Are there any tight ends you think the Patriots are likely to target before the trade deadline? I believe we’re 32nd in TE production going back to the beginning of last season.
I’d look into Zach Ertz.
@ahssnowtracker
Do you think that David Andrews could come back soon? #MailDoug
David Andrews is eligible to return in Week 7. I wouldn’t be shocked if he was back that soon.
@mikemagz07
Top three Halloween candy and why? #MailDoug #GoPats
Bonus Question: Worst Halloween candy?
HappyHalloween 👻🎃
1. Reese’s Pumpkin
2. Swedish Fish
3. Crunch
The worst is Whoppers. They lull you into thinking they won’t be that bad, because they just look like chocolate balls. But they’re awful.
@sebbehn
Kettle, rippled or regular ? #MailDoug #potatochips
1. Rippled kettle
2. Rippled
3. Regular kettle
4. Regular
@flbound07
Is the Pro Bowl gone forever? I would be totally fine with that.
I doubt it. The NFL makes money off of attendance and television rights.
@loonardi
Julio Jones….a pipe dream?
Yes, because it would be a pipe bomb to the Atlanta Falcons’ salary cap.
@fastinred98
Kielbasa, Summer Sausage, Chorizo, or Tube Steak and yes Doug you can only pick 1
What is a tube steak?