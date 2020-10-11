Patriots Players Clearly Were Against Playing Game Vs. Broncos As Scheduled

UPDATE (9:20 A.M. ET): The NFL has rescheduled the Patriots-Broncos game for next Sunday. Patriots players apparently were read to push back if the game was held Monday.

There would have been significant pushback from #Patriots players had this game gone off as scheduled. Now, pushed to next Sunday. https://t.co/rnPNvFpJIO — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 11, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: Well, this could get ugly.

The NFL reportedly still intends for the Patriots to play the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Monday despite New England shutting down its facility Sunday following another positive COVID-19 test. In addition to the obvious health risks, a Monday night game would see the Patriots take the field after a week filled with virtual meetings, one on-filed walkthrough and zero real practices. The game, originally scheduled for Sunday, was pushed to Sunday following Stephon Gilmore’s positive test Tuesday.

James White, Damiere Byrd, Isaiah Wynn and Devin and Jason McCourty were among the Patriots players who used Twitter Sunday morning to make their feelings on the situation perfectly clear.