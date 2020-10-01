Patriots Practice Notes: Wide Receiver Released, Offensive Lineman Added

FOXBORO, Mass. — Only one player from the Patriots’ 53-man roster was absent from practice Thursday with three days to go before New England takes on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Safety/special-teamer Cody Davis (rib) remained out of practice. The Patriots released wide receiver Mason Kinsey from their practice squad and replaced him with veteran offensive lineman Jordan Roos, who played 14 games with the Seattle Seahawks from 2017 to 2019.

Roos came into the NFL undrafted out of Purdue. He spent training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots still have three wide receivers — Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber and Devin Ross — on their practice squad. They currently have four wide receivers — Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers — on their 53-man roster. Gunner Olszewski was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday after the wide receiver practiced. The Patriots have not officially activated Olszewski yet and have 20 days to do so.