Patriots Receiver Julian Edelman Leads NFL In This Unfavorable Statistic

With one glance at Julian Edelman’s four-game statistics — 18 catches for 294 yards — it may seem like the New England Patriots veteran receiver is up to his normal production.

But those watching the Patriots each and every weekend know that’s not the case.

Edelman, ex-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s longtime trusted target, has been on the receiving end of some head-scratching miscues through the first four weeks. Look no further his game-altering drop in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. A Jarrett Stidham throw went through Edelman’s hands and into those of Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, who took it to the house for a pick-6, and extended Kansas City’s lead to 26-10 midway through the fourth quarter.

That Edelman mistake, though, has been part of a growing trend this season. The 34-year-old wideout leads the NFL in dropped passes with five (!!) on just 27 targets.

It comes after the 2019 season in which Edelman had 11 drops on 152 targets, second worst in the league behind only Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup, according to NFL Network’s Michael Giardi.

Of course, Edelman still hauled in 100 passes for 1,100-plus yards in 2019, which is likely production the Patriots would be happy with at the end of his 11th campaign in New England.

Edelman’s currently on pace for just shy of 77 receptions and 1,250 yards, if he plays all 17 games this season. Those numbers are due in large part to his eight-reception, 179-yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks.

Edelman look to to turn it around as the Patriots (2-2) host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images