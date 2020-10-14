Patriots Rumors: Cam Newton Expected To Practice, On Track To Play Week 6

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is expected to return to practice Thursday in New England’s first session of the week, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates.

Yates added, “That would put Newton on track to start Sunday vs. the Broncos.”

Thursday will mark 13 days since Newton’s initial positive COVID-19 test. He missed the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots initially were supposed to have a bye in Week 6, but it was moved up when New England’s game against the Broncos was pushed back because four Patriots players were placed on the COVID/reserve list.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive tackles Byron Cowart and Bill Murray remain on the COVID/reserve list.