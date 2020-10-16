Patriots Rumors: New England’s Latest Positive COVID-19 Case Identified?

The New England Patriots canceled practice Friday after receiving another reported positive COVID-19 test, and now they’re placing center James Ferentz on the COVID-19/reserve list, a source told NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
Players can be placed on the COVID-19/reserve list for a positive rest or close contact with an infected individual.
Ferentz practiced Thursday with the Patriots. New England didn’t practice Wednesday, but Ferentz was listed as a DNP (did not participate) for non-injury reasons on the Patriots’ projected practice report.
Ferentz started at center in the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Patriots have been holding virtual meetings this week for precautionary reasons. Players have entered Gillette Stadium for workouts in the weight room and some media availability.
The Patriots are still scheduled to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 6 on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game already has been moved three times after initially being scheduled for Week 5.
If Ferentz can’t play Sunday against the Broncos, then left guard Joe Thuney could shift back over to center. That likely would mean playing Isaiah Wynn at left tackle, Mike Onwenu at left guard, Shaq Mason at right guard and Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle. Rookie offensive tackle Justin Herron and guard/center Hjalte Froholdt would be the team’s top reserves. Patriots starting center David Andrews is on injured reserve for at least one more game.