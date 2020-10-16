Patriots Rumors: New England’s Latest Positive COVID-19 Case Identified?

The New England Patriots canceled practice Friday after receiving another reported positive COVID-19 test, and now they’re placing center James Ferentz on the COVID-19/reserve list, a source told NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Players can be placed on the COVID-19/reserve list for a positive rest or close contact with an infected individual.

Ferentz practiced Thursday with the Patriots. New England didn’t practice Wednesday, but Ferentz was listed as a DNP (did not participate) for non-injury reasons on the Patriots’ projected practice report.

Ferentz started at center in the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots have been holding virtual meetings this week for precautionary reasons. Players have entered Gillette Stadium for workouts in the weight room and some media availability.