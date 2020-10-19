Patriots Swap One Receiver For Another On Practice Squad

The New England Patriots made a change to their practice squad after Sunday’s 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots on Monday re-signed wide receiver Mason Kinsey to their practice squad and released wideout Devin Ross.

Kinsey, a highly productive pass-catcher at Division III Berry College, spent three weeks on the Patriots’ practice squad earlier this season, signing with the team shortly after being released by the Tennessee Titans on cutdown day.

Ross was with New England’s P-squad for the second half of last season and was an early standout in training camp before fading as the summer progressed.

The Patriots have boosted practice squad receiver Isaiah Zuber to the active roster for each of the last three games, and the undrafted rookie has fared well, registering a first down on each of his first three NFL touches.