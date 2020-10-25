Patriots Vs. 49ers Live: Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Week 7 Matchup

10 a.m. ET: Good morning from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing to take on Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers this afternoon.

New England badly needs a win after dropping consecutive games to the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos to fall to 2-3 on the season. It’s the first time the Patriots have been below .500 in October or later since 2002.

The defending NFC champion Niners enter at 3-3. Their roster has been ravaged by injuries this season, with the likes of Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, Dee Ford, Raheem Mostert, Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt and Kwon Alexander all unavailable for today’s game.

The Patriots, who enjoyed a full week of practice for the first time since late September, will get starting center David Andrews back from injured reserve today. Wide receiver Julian Edelman, guard Shaq Mason, safety Kyle Dugger, defensive tackle Adam Butler and outside linebacker Derek Rivers are listed as questionable for New England.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Follow along throughout the day for full pre- and in-game coverage.