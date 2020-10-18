Patriots Vs. Broncos Live: Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Week 6 Matchup

9 a.m. ET: Greetings from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are (finally) preparing to host the Denver Broncos this afternoon.

This game originally was scheduled for last Sunday, but it was postponed twice after multiple Patriots players tested positive for COVID-19.

Three additional New England players — running back Sony Michel, guard Shaq Mason and outside linebacker Derek Rivers — landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday afternoon. But those have not prompted a third rescheduling.

Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart and backup O-lineman James Ferentz also are on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be unavailable today.

The Patriots called up reinforcements from the practice squad, elevating wide receiver Isaiah Zuber, defensive tackle Nick Thurman, outside linebacker Rashod Berry and offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch for today’s game.

The Broncos have no players on the COVID list — though their running backs coach did not make the trip after testing positive on Saturday — but have ruled out tight end Noah Fant, running back Melvin Gordon, wide receiver KJ Hamler and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu.

Denver quarterback Drew Lock — who is expected to play today after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury — will need to rely heavily on running back Phillip Lindsay and wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick against a Patriots defense that surrendered just 19 points to Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.