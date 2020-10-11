Patriots Vs. Broncos Preview: What To Watch For In Week 5 Matchup

Who will start at quarterback for the New England Patriots?

Will the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year be eligible to suit up?

How will the Patriots look after a week largely spent away from the practice field?

Will this game even be played after the NFL shut down New England’s facility yet again Sunday morning following another positive coronavirus test?

Four questions, one answer: We simply don’t know.

Uncertainties abound entering New England’s Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium — a game that was pushed from Sunday afternoon to Monday evening after Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That positive test prompted head coach Bill Belichick to close the Patriots’ facility and cancel three consecutive days of practice. The Patriots did not hold their first practice of the week until Saturday, then shut down again Sunday morning. The COVID-free Broncos, meanwhile, conducted business as usual.

How will these teams match up come Monday? Here’s what we’ll be watching for:

THE DETAILS

Time: Monday, 5:02 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Mass.

TV: CBS

THE ODDS

Most sportsbooks understandably weren’t taking action on this game as of Saturday night. One big reason: It remains to be seen which QB will start for New England.

The 2-2 Patriots would be favored over the 1-3 Broncos regardless, but a Cam Newton-led Pats team is far more formidable than one piloted by Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer.

Annual foes during the Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning eras, the Patriots and Broncos have not faced each other since 2017, when New England beat a Brock Osweiler-led Denver team 41-16 at Mile High.

LAST WEEK

Despite unenviable and nearly unprecedented circumstances during the lead-up to the game, the Patriots stuck with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last Monday, losing 26-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

New England’s defense held Kansas City’s O to 19 points — its second-lowest total ever in a Mahomes start — but the Patriots couldn’t overcome four turnovers by Hoyer and Stidham. Hoyer also took an ill-advised sack late in the first half that robbed the Patriots of an easy field-goal try. He was benched for Stidham one quarter later.

The Broncos, who have been pummeled by injuries this season, knocked off the New York Jets 37-28 on “Thursday Night Football” to score their first win of the year.

INJURY REPORT

If you include illnesses in this category, the two key names to watch for the Patriots are Newton and Gilmore. Neither practiced Saturday, but both could be cleared and added to the roster ahead of Monday’s game, assuming they meet the NFL’s return-to-play requirements.

Five players are listed as questionable for New England:

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

S Devin McCourty (not injury related)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

OT Isaiah Wynn (calf)

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

McCourty missed practice Saturday but is expected to play. Running back Sony Michel, center David Andrews and rookie linebacker Josh Uche remain on injured reserve.

Denver listed seven players on its final injury report:

OUT

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep)

RB LeVante Bellamy (knee)

TE Noah Fant (ankle)

WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

ILB Joseph Jones (knee)

QB Drew Lock (right shoulder)

NT Mike Purcell (knee)

Lock, the Broncos’ second-year starting quarterback, was a limited participant in each practice this week after missing the team’s last two games. Fant is one of the NFL’s top young tight ends and a significant loss for Denver.

The Broncos also are without top wideout Courtland Sutton and star pass rusher Von Miller, both of whom suffered season-ending injuries.

Running back Phillip Lindsay is good to go after sitting out the last three games with a foot injury.