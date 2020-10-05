Patriots Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch Week 4 NFL Game Online, On TV

So, the Patriots and Chiefs probably are going to play Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Week 4 game between New England and Kansas City was postponed from Sunday due to positive COVID-19 tests. After a series of ensuing negative tests, the two teams are set to square off Monday night in Kansas City.

Brian Hoyer will start at quarterback for the Patriots in place of Cam Newton.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Chiefs online and on TV:

When: Monday, Oct. 5, at 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images