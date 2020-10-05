Patriots Vs. Chiefs Live: Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Week 4 Matchup

5 p.m. ET: After a weekend unlike any in franchise history, the New England Patriots will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs tonight at Arrowhead Stadium.

This game, of course, originally was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. That changed after starting quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first Patriots player to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Patriots flew to Kansas City this morning and will fly home after the game — an unusually daunting travel schedule — and, with Newton unavailable, are expected to start veteran Brian Hoyer behind center.

Hoyer, who turns 35 next week, is in his third stint with New England, but this will be his first start in a Patriots uniform. He’s started a total of 38 games for six NFL franchises and is winless in his last 10 starts.

New England also will be without leading rusher Sony Michel, who was placed on injured reserve today with a quad injury. That was one of several pregame roster moves for the Patriots, who also activated running back Damien Harris and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski off IR, placed special teamer Cody Davis on IR and added receiver Isaiah Zuber to the roster as a COVID-19 replacement.