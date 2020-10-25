Patriots’ Week 7 Loss To 49ers Creates Ugly Mark In Franchise History

The New England Patriots were dealt another brutal loss during Week 7 of the NFL slate, falling to the San Francisco 49ers in a 33-6 defeat that was far from competitive at Gillette Stadium.

It’s a result that made some NFL history, but not in a good way for the home team.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the last time the Patriots had three straight games in which they scored 12 points or less dates back more than two decades, stretching from 1995 Week 17 to 1996 Week 2.

The last time it happened in a single season was back in 1993, when the Patriots tallied less than 12 points during Week 8, 9 and 10.

With the loss, the Patriots fall to 2-4 on the season. It’s the third consecutive loss for New England, the first time the Patriots have lost three straight games since 2002.

There’s certainly not a whole lot of fun being had inside the confines of Gillette Stadium.

