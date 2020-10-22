Pete Carroll Responds To Seahawks’ Rumored Interest In Antonio Brown

Pete Carroll is not confirming that the Seattle Seahawks are pursuing Antonio Brown.

But he sure isn’t denying it, either.

The embattled wideout is eligible to return from his suspension following Week 8. The suspension, of course, stems from an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations, including rape, that emerged against Brown in Sept. 2019 during his brief stint with the New England Patriots.

Though he’s certainly found a way to fracture locker rooms, Brown is an electric talent, and probably one worth kicking the tires on for many teams, even if he hasn’t played in over a year.

News broke Wednesday that many teams, including the Seahawks, were interested in Brown with his suspension nearing its end.

Pete Carroll was asked if there was truth to that rumor.

Pete Carroll on Antonio Brown report: "We have endeavored to be in on everything that's going on and John has done a marvelous job of always being tuned in to what's happening. And this is no exception. So we'll see what happens as we go forward." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) October 21, 2020

Brown played in only one game last year, which was with the Patriots.

