Peter King Suggests Patriots Pursue Trade For This Defensive Star

The NFL trade deadline is nearing, and some reports indicate the Patriots will be in the market for a pass-catcher.

Peter King believes New England also should look into bolstering its defense.

Teams across the league have until next Tuesday, Nov. 3, to strike a deal. King broke down the trade market in his latest Football Morning in America column, which noted the unlikeliness of Julio Jones being moved, among other notes. The NBC Sports scribe also suggested a trade a few teams, including the Patriots, should look into.

“Best player/best value who I’d pursue if I were the pass-rush-needy Seahawks or Niners or Patriots: Washington outside ’backer Ryan Kerrigan, due $6.8 million for the last 10 weeks of his contract, averages 9.9 sacks a year in his career, always available (four games missed due to injury in 10 seasons), great team guy,” King wrote. “A perfect stretch-run add for a contender.”

The Patriots theoretically wouldn’t have to give up a ton for Kerrigan seeing as he’s on the final year of his deal. But King notes a deal for the four-time Pro Bowl selection would be a great move for a contender, and if its last three games are any indication, New England’s Super Bowl aspirations aren’t very realistic. The Patriots’ issues extend well beyond a weak pass rush, so it might be tough to justify a trade for Kerrigan that probably only would marginally improve New England.

Still, the Patriots probably are a team worth keeping an eye on as the deadline approaches.

